Outage scheduled for Wednesday September 7th for 102.1FM

On Wednesday, September 7th, necessary repair work is scheduled on WMUK’s main broadcast tower. During that time 102.1 FM, as well as both of our HD signals, will be off the air for several hours.

We expect that to happen beginning mid morning and continuing until late afternoon. We hope to minimize the time we are off the air, and apologize for the inconvenience.

Classical WMUK can still be heard at 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo.

You can still listen to both stations by clicking the play button and the WMUK app.