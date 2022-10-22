© 2022 WMUK
Concert preview: Two organists to showcase many facets of an iconic Kalamazoo instrument

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
A picture of Steve Flick and Autumn, with an organ in the background
Connecting Chords Music Festival
/
Steve Flick and Autumn will share a recital on the Letourneau organ at KNAC

The Connecting Chords Music Festival continues with a free concert at 4 pm Sunday, Oct 23 in the KNAC Center, formerly First Baptist Church. The sanctuary holds an iconic Letourneau organ, built by the famed Quebecois company in 1998. It’s very powerful for the room, says Autumn, organist for the First Presbyterian Church in Kalamazoo, who will alternate with Steven Flick, a longstanding regional freelance player. Both have played the Letourneau extensively (Flick is the organist for First Baptist Church) and are excited to share its many colors in concert.

Autumn, who is in her early 20s, says playing the Letourneau organ was a revelation that put her on the path to becoming a professional organist. Weekly get-togethers with Flick and organist Karl Schrock rewarded her with like-minded company and an unofficial education in itself.

The program features music of Bach, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Vierne, Langlais, and Peeters. Autumn has been working on Bach’s Prelude & Fugue BWV 544 for three years. She explains how she has mapped out the piece specifically for the Letourneau organ, and how she has made some bold orchestration choices that will showcase the deep end of the instrument on Sunday.

