Sunday Puzzle: SHH! It's Puzzle Time

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that starts with SH-. I'll give you two words. One that can precede the answer, the other that can follow it; in each case to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. Night Tree --> SHADE (nightshade, shade tree)

1. Tennis Lace

2. April Stall

3. Loan Tank

4. Book Life

5. Window Spree

6. Sea Station

7. T Tail

8. Screen Clock

9. Cold Blade

10. Road Stopper



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Many people carry _____ (4-letter word) in a _____ (5-letter word) to make _____ (9-letter word). You can rearrange the letters of the first two words (the 4- and 5-letter ones) to get the last word (the 9-letter one). What words are these?

Challenge answer: Cash + purse = purchases

Winner: Scott Porter of Orlando, Fla.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Chip Naharajan, of Philadelphia. If you change the third letter of WOLF to an O, you get the sound made by a dog — WOOF. Name a six-letter animal and change the second letter to get the sound made by a completely different animal. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.