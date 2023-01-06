© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the EPA is cracking down with tighter limits on soot

By Rebecca Hersher
Published January 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits on dangerous soot pollution. Public health officials say reducing soot in the air saves lives.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher