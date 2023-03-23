WMUK wins Broadcast Excellence Award

WMUK has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters with a Broadcast Excellence Award. WMUK’s entry - A Kalamazoo camp aims to help children and teens avoid tragic encounters with guns - by former WMUK reporter Jodi Miesen won best hard news and current events story in public radio group 1.

The story focused on the “Life Camp” sponsored by Trenches Community Church on Kalamazoo’s east side and the Urban Alliance. The camp for kids ages 11 to 16 is designed to give them tools to avoid committing or being the victim of a shooting.

The story featured interviews with the camp’s organizers and with children attending the camp.

Find more details about the Broadcast Excellence Awards here.