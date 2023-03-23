© 2023 WMUK
WMUK wins Broadcast Excellence Award

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
Three campers stand on a stage holding handmade signs with messages against gun violence
Jodi K. Miesen
/
WMUK
Three campers present handmade signs at Trenches Community Church, the site of the Urban Alliance's June Life Camp.

WMUK has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters with a Broadcast Excellence Award. WMUK’s entry - A Kalamazoo camp aims to help children and teens avoid tragic encounters with guns - by former WMUK reporter Jodi Miesen won best hard news and current events story in public radio group 1.

The story focused on the “Life Camp” sponsored by Trenches Community Church on Kalamazoo’s east side and the Urban Alliance. The camp for kids ages 11 to 16 is designed to give them tools to avoid committing or being the victim of a shooting.

The story featured interviews with the camp’s organizers and with children attending the camp.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
