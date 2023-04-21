Think is joining WMUK's midday lineup in June

WMUK-FM will be adding the weekday newsmagazine Think to its 102.1 FM midday schedule, effective Monday, June 5, 2023. Think is hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd and produced by KERA in Dallas.

Every weekday at noon, beginning June 5, listeners will look forward to a full hour of in-depth conversation with guests from across the globe. Whether the discussion is about current events, race and identity, technology, or culture – Think host Kris Boyd takes the time to get curious, ask questions and challenge what we think we know.

Since launching in November 2006, Think and Krys Boyd have earned more than a dozen local, regional and national awards, including the 2013 Regional Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage. More information at think.kera.org

Think will replace The Takeaway from WNYC which is ending production and will air its final show on Friday, June 2, 2023.

