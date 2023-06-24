102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK are temporarily off-air due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to correct the problem. Classical WMUK can still be heard on 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo and streamed from wmuk.org and the WMUK App.
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.