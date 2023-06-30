NPR's Melissa Block bids farewell after 38 years

102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK are temporarily off-air due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to correct the problem. Classical WMUK can still be heard on 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo and streamed from wmuk.org and the WMUK App.
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.