Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck opens with classical songs and a quintet

Louisville, KY-based baritone Chad Sloan and Michigan’s Perugino Quartet begin the “Opening Night” program at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck with Dover Beach, Op 3 by Samuel Barber. Sloan talks to Cara Lieurance about the genius of the work, both in Matthew Arnold’s poetry and Barber’s music, saying he’s loved the piece since his college years. Now a professor at the University of Louisville, Sloan will also collaborate with pianist Kara Huber in song sets by Gerald Finzi (“Let us Garlands Bring”) and Francis Poulenc (“Banalités”). The Perugino Quartet and Kara Huber end the program with the Piano Quintet in C minor by Alexander Borodin.

The concerts are at 7:30 pm on Thursday and Friday, Jul 6-7, at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. For more information and tickets, visit the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck website.