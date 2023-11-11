Next WMU Symphony concert features 5 showpieces

The second concert in the Western Michigan University Symphony season is at 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 12 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. Music director Bruce Uchimura picked a program of crowd-pleasing showpieces ranging in style and period, from Berlioz’ “Rakoczy March” to Gershwin’s Cuban Overture.

Uchimura spoke to Cara Lieurance about the works on the program, and how they provide unique opportunities give the collegiate players new challenges.

