Next WMU Symphony concert features 5 showpieces

WMUK
Published November 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST
The WMU Symphony in performance in 2016
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
The WMU Symphony in performance in 2016

The second concert in the Western Michigan University Symphony season is at 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 12 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. Music director Bruce Uchimura picked a program of crowd-pleasing showpieces ranging in style and period, from Berlioz’ “Rakoczy March” to Gershwin’s Cuban Overture.

Uchimura spoke to Cara Lieurance about the works on the program, and how they provide unique opportunities give the collegiate players new challenges.