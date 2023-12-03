We are currently experiencing technical issues with Classical WMUK 89.9-FM. Many listeners will not be able to receive the signal. We apologize and are working to restore the station to full power. 102.1-FM HD-2 and the streams through our website and app are still available
Remembering pioneering Latina public radio journalist Maria Martin
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.