Sunday Puzzle: Let's start and end the same

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a proper name that starts and ends with the same two letters. As a hint, the answers today are in alphabetical order.

Ex. Queen of Ithaca, in Homer's Odyssey --> PENELOPE.

1. Capital of the Netherlands

2. Member of the Church of England

3. Wife of David, and mother of Solomon, in the Bible

4. 1942 film starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman

5. Largest city on the south island of New Zealand

6. Way of connecting local-area computers

7. Planet beyond Uranus

8. People who live in Dakar in West Africa

9. Largest city in Canada

10. Capital of Poland, as the Polish spell it

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Think of a word for a person who helps you. Copy the last three letters and repeat them at the front, and you'll get a new, longer word that names a person who hurts you. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Mentor --> Tormentor

Winner: Rick Tett of Plano, Texas

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, who conducts the blog "Puzzleria!" Think of a familiar saying in seven words. The initial letters of the first three words in order spell a type of container. And the initials of the last four words in order spell something edible that might be found in this container. What's the saying?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, January 25th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.