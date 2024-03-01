"Skeleton Crew" revisits Michigan's modern-day history at Farmers Alley Theatre

Several of Dominique Morrisseau's acclaimed stage plays tell stories set in her hometown of Detroit. Skeleton Crew, coming to Farmers Alley Theatre on Mar 7, is set there in 2008 during The Great Recession, which brought the American auto industry to the brink of collapse.

For the four characters in Skeleton Crew, all co-workers at an automotive plant, it means the end of their jobs as they know them. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, director Dee Dee Batteast (who directed The Revolutionists at Farmers Alley in 2022) talks about her appreciation for Morrisseau, the characters she created, and what it means to tell stories set in living memory. Managing artistic director Jeremy Koch explains how he thinks the play fits perfectly into the 16th season and the overall mission of Farmers Alley Theatre.

