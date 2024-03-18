© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WMUK Pet Day!

WMUK
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT
1 of 15  — WMUK Pet Day Collage.png
Eila gets the whole couch when the humans are getting ready during Morning Edition.
2 of 15  — Eila vampire teeth Sehvilla.PNG
Eila gets the whole couch when the humans are getting ready during Morning Edition.
Trilby fits & sits for Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me!
3 of 15  — Trilby_Sehvilla.jpg
Trilby fits & sits for Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me!
Louie loves to curl up on the couch for Reveal
4 of 15  — Louie_Sehvilla.jpg
Louie loves to curl up on the couch
Aldo is ready for his interview!
5 of 15  — Aldo_Cara.JPG
Aldo is ready for his interview!
Bandit and Minx became radio royalty via the Universe's cat distribution system.
6 of 15  — Bandit and Minx_Michael.jpg
Bandit and Minx became radio royalty through the universe's cat distribution system. The
Howard enjoys all the sticks and listening to WMUK on his regular woodland walks.
7 of 15  — Howard_Jeremy.1jpg.jpg
Howard enjoys all the sticks and listening to WMUK on his regular woodland walks.
Howard's must haves - sticks and WMUK.
8 of 15  — Howard_Jeremy2.jpg
Howard's must haves - sticks and WMUK.
Iggy (pup) and Poops (kitty) listen to Brian O'Keefe on Morning Edition every week.
9 of 15  — Izzy & Poops_Ann.jpg
Iggy (pup) and Poops (kitty) listen to Brian O'Keefe on Morning Edition every week.
Kevin, Poops and Mojo discussing the morning news stories.
10 of 15  — Poops & pigs_Ann.jpg
Kevin, Poops and Mojo discussing the morning news stories.
Pretty enjoys Art Beat with Zinta Aistars on Friday mornings.
11 of 15  — Pretty_Ann.jpg
Pretty enjoys Art Beat with Zinta Aistars on Friday mornings.
Watson, the world famous wonder dog (on instagram @watsonwfwd). A couple years ago Morning Edition host Brian O'Keefe's doctor suggested he should get a bloodhound puppy. OK, what she really said was Brian should get a little more exercise, so you know, pretty much the same thing.
12 of 15  — Watson_Brian.png
Watson, the world famous wonder dog (on instagram @watsonwfwd). A couple years ago Morning Edition host Brian O'Keefe's doctor suggested he should get a bloodhound puppy. OK, what she really said was Brian should get a little more exercise, so you know, pretty much the same thing.
GCH Aragon Kiss Me Now (Suki). Brian has had Bull Terrier show dogs for nearly 20 years. Suki is the latest in that tradition, she's retired from the show ring now, but she earned a Grand Championship during her show career. Suki never let the beauty pageant circuit get in the way of a good time especially if that included destroying a toy.
13 of 15  — Suki_Brian.png
GCH Aragon Kiss Me Now (Suki). Brian has had Bull Terrier show dogs for nearly 20 years. Suki is the latest in that tradition, she's retired from the show ring now, but she earned a Grand Championship during her show career. Suki never let the beauty pageant circuit get in the way of a good time especially if that included destroying a toy.
Olaf, Nikki, and Abbey!
14 of 15  — Olaf Nikki Abbey_Jack.jpg
Olaf, Nikki, and Abbey!
Dora lounging and listening to weekend programming.
15 of 15  — Dora_Sehvilla.jpg
Dora lounging and listening to weekend programming.