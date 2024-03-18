WMUK Pet Day!
1 of 15 — WMUK Pet Day Collage.png
2 of 15 — Eila vampire teeth Sehvilla.PNG
Eila gets the whole couch when the humans are getting ready during Morning Edition.
3 of 15 — Trilby_Sehvilla.jpg
Trilby fits & sits for Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me!
4 of 15 — Louie_Sehvilla.jpg
Louie loves to curl up on the couch
5 of 15 — Aldo_Cara.JPG
Aldo is ready for his interview!
6 of 15 — Bandit and Minx_Michael.jpg
Bandit and Minx became radio royalty through the universe's cat distribution system. The
7 of 15 — Howard_Jeremy.1jpg.jpg
Howard enjoys all the sticks and listening to WMUK on his regular woodland walks.
8 of 15 — Howard_Jeremy2.jpg
Howard's must haves - sticks and WMUK.
9 of 15 — Izzy & Poops_Ann.jpg
Iggy (pup) and Poops (kitty) listen to Brian O'Keefe on Morning Edition every week.
10 of 15 — Poops & pigs_Ann.jpg
Kevin, Poops and Mojo discussing the morning news stories.
11 of 15 — Pretty_Ann.jpg
Pretty enjoys Art Beat with Zinta Aistars on Friday mornings.
12 of 15 — Watson_Brian.png
Watson, the world famous wonder dog (on instagram @watsonwfwd). A couple years ago Morning Edition host Brian O'Keefe's doctor suggested he should get a bloodhound puppy. OK, what she really said was Brian should get a little more exercise, so you know, pretty much the same thing.
13 of 15 — Suki_Brian.png
GCH Aragon Kiss Me Now (Suki). Brian has had Bull Terrier show dogs for nearly 20 years. Suki is the latest in that tradition, she's retired from the show ring now, but she earned a Grand Championship during her show career. Suki never let the beauty pageant circuit get in the way of a good time especially if that included destroying a toy.
14 of 15 — Olaf Nikki Abbey_Jack.jpg
Olaf, Nikki, and Abbey!
15 of 15 — Dora_Sehvilla.jpg
Dora lounging and listening to weekend programming.