WMUK Pet Day!

GCH Aragon Kiss Me Now (Suki). Brian has had Bull Terrier show dogs for nearly 20 years. Suki is the latest in that tradition, she's retired from the show ring now, but she earned a Grand Championship during her show career. Suki never let the beauty pageant circuit get in the way of a good time especially if that included destroying a toy.