© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM is operating at reduced power. Listeners in parts of the region may not be able to receive the signal. It can still be heard at 102.1-FM HD-2. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore the signal to full power.

Crash victims protest Mich. House speaker taking control of no-fault issue from House insurance committee

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:07 PM EDT
Protesters chant "Whitmer, Whitmer, keep your promise," at a April 18 rally. That refers to her promise at a meeting before auto no fault attorneys in 2018 that she would not sign a no fault reform bill that left survivors without needed care. Upon signing a no fault law in 2019, Whitmer also acknowledged "it isn't perfect," but said problems would be fixed later.
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Public
Protesters chant "Whitmer, Whitmer, keep your promise," at a April 18 rally. That refers to her promise at a meeting before auto no-fault attorneys in 2018 that she would not sign a no-fault reform bill that left survivors without needed care. Upon signing a no-fault law in 2019, Whitmer also acknowledged "it isn't perfect," but said problems would be fixed later.

Survivors of catastrophic car crashes and their supporters again lined the corridors of the state Capitol building Thursday, continuing their years-long fight to amend the state's 2019 auto no-fault law.

The event was held after Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate pulled Senate-passed auto no-fault bills from consideration in the House Insurance and Financial Services Committee.

Tate's move echoed a similar decision by the former house speaker, Republican Jason Wentworth, who refused to allow a hearing on a set of no-fault bills that also focused on the reimbursement problem.

The 2019 no-fault law slashed payments for long term care for car crash injuries, and survivors say that care is now difficult to impossible to find. The Senate bills would restore reasonable rates for the care.

Advocate Maureen Howell said she's deeply disappointed in Tate's decision. She said Republicans refused to amend the law before the last election, and now Democrats are doing the same.

"We just keep getting pushed back and pushed back and pushed back for other issues," she said. "And now we're hearing the speaker wants to wait until the fall in lame duck," she said, referring to the period between the next elections and the newly elected legislators taking office. "That is dangerous. We need help and we need it now," said Howell.

Advocates say more than a dozen people have died so far after losing care under the 2019 law.

But House Speaker Joe Tate said his focus right now is the budget.

"I know that there have been a lot of hearings around that issue," he said of the no fault bills. "And that's something that we're going to continue to look at as we go along the rest of this year."
Tags
mprn
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton