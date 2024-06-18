Roads are closed, residents are frustrated.

Kalamazoo resident Kate Slonina asked us why there were so many closures all at once. “It seems like every time I go out I have to plan so many alternate routes that I end up getting to my destination in a round about way. Most recently Westnedge has just been chaotic.”

We asked the city of Kalamazoo why there were so many road closure all at once.

James Baker is the Kalamazoo Public Services Director. He says the projects were not intended to start at the same time. But many of them are at least partly grant-funded, and those grants have deadlines. Baker said,

“The timeline of how that takes place is really a unique thing. And it is really part of funding and part of how things come together. But once that starts and we get the funding then that is the time to act.”

We talked to businesses along the heavily blocked Westnedge Avenue.

Doctor David Crocker of Michigan Holistic Health reports customers have limited access. “They had every entrance to our parking lot completely blocked off for a period of time. We have to periodically go out and move cones around so people have at least one way to get in here even on the streets that are local traffic only.”

Baker says the city is spending $68,000 on social media and radio advertisements promoting some businesses impacted by the construction.

