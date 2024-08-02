© 2024 WMUK
Primary Election 2024

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
A roll of red, white and blue early voting stickers sits on a wood table on the first day of statewide early voting in Kalamazoo.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Early voting stickers on the first day of statewide early voting in Kalamazoo, Feb. 17, 2024.

Find information and stories related to the August 6th primary

Voters are casting ballots for the August primary. Early voting continues through Sunday August 4th. Primary Election Day is August 6th. Below are links with information for voters as well as stories about the August primary.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Voter Information Center has information about registering to vote, voting absentee polling place locations and more.

There is also a link at the Secretary of State's website with campaign finance information.

Vote 411 is provided by the League of Women Voters' Education Fund. It has sample ballots and candidates' answers to the League's questions on issues.

News

Voters in Kalamazoo County are deciding whether to renew a millage for senior services.

Early voting has begun in Michigan, and voters are taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballot before August 6th.

Augusta residents have cast their ballots at the village hall for decades,but the polling place was moved to the Sherman Lake YWCA Outdoor Center. Some residents were confused by the change.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
