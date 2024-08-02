Primary Election 2024

Voters are casting ballots for the August primary. Early voting continues through Sunday August 4th. Primary Election Day is August 6th. Below are links with information for voters as well as stories about the August primary.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Voter Information Center has information about registering to vote, voting absentee polling place locations and more.

There is also a link at the Secretary of State's website with campaign finance information.

Vote 411 is provided by the League of Women Voters' Education Fund. It has sample ballots and candidates' answers to the League's questions on issues.

News

Voters in Kalamazoo County are deciding whether to renew a millage for senior services.

Early voting has begun in Michigan, and voters are taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballot before August 6th.

Augusta residents have cast their ballots at the village hall for decades,but the polling place was moved to the Sherman Lake YWCA Outdoor Center. Some residents were confused by the change.