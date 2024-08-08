A previously unknown abolitionist’s journal was found in a box at Adrian College in Michigan.

A group of scholars are using a nearly 200-year-old journal to encourage discussion around the role of Christianity in combating racism. The journal, written by abolitionist David Ingraham was recently discovered at Adrian College in Lenawee County. The journal’s detailed description of slavery and efforts to undermine it inspired a group of scholars to found the Dialogue on Race and Faith project. The project has produced a book, Awakening to Justice, with a study guide and a short film.

AG Miller is a member of the group and a retired professor of Religion and African American Studies at Oberlin College in Ohio. He says the work demonstrates how racism can be addressed through a faith perspective, “We are trying to at least raise a counter conversation to suggest that not everyone on the right’s interpretation of the Bible or of the Christian faith is the most appropriate or right way to interpret that.”

Chris Momany a founder of the project, former chaplain at Adrian College, and finder of the manuscript says the team hopes the materials support ongoing dialogue about the role of Christianity in countering racism today. He says racism is not a tenant of the Christian faith. “That’s a false narrative that is perpetuated in a lot of communities claiming to be Christian, there is nothing inherently Christian about denying structural racism.”

Miller and Momany says the team anticipate churches across the country will use the book and materials to encourage discussions about race and faith this fall.

