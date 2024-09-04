Michigan bars and restaurants turning to their workers to fight increase in state minimum wage

Michigan’s restaurant industry is rallying its workers who rely on tips to call for a change in the state’s minimum wage law.

Back in July, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a legislative change to the law and set in motion a significant increase the state minimum wage, including for tipped workers. The high court ruled that legislators violated the state constitution when they adopted an initiative petition to raise the minimum wage and then amended the law to water it down during the same legislative session.

The new state minimum wage law is scheduled to take effect in February.

But some servers like Drew Alexe, who works in an East Lansing restaurant, said they're worried the change will result in a drop in their tipped income.

“I do think there will be a lot of people who think “Hey, these servers are making more” they don’t really understand the bigger picture," Alexe said.

Some restaurant and bar owners say they would be forced to cut staff hours, lay off staff, or turn to technology to reduce the cost of the higher minimum wage for tipped workers if the changes to Michigan’s minimum wage law take affect as planned early next year.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association hopes to have a bill to scale back that minimum wage increase submitted to the legislature next week. A large rally with tipped workers is scheduled for the state Capitol a week later.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have indicated a willingness to consider making changes to Michigan’s minimum wage law.

However, a limited legislative calendar this fall combined with a busy political campaigning season ahead of the November general election will likely push any legislative action on minimum wage until the lame duck session.