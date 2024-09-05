© 2024 WMUK
Georgia investigators piece together the events leading up to latest school shooting

By Grant Blankenship
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a high school shooting in Georgia killed four people and injured nine others. The community in the small town of Winder is grappling with the tragedy.

Corrected: September 5, 2024 at 8:50 AM EDT
A previous version of this audio incorrectly stated that the FBI visited the alleged shooter's home in 2023. In fact, it was local law enforcement that visited the suspect.
