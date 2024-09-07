'Wait Wait' for September 7, 2024: With Not My Job guest John Leguizamo
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest John Leguizamo and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong, and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
History Breaking White Sox; Fear 44!; A New Kind of Interior Design
Panel Questions
Say Goodbye To Sky Guy
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about something unusual going on at the grocery store, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz John Leguizamo on Bob the Builder
Actor, comedian, and activist John Leguizamo plays our game celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Bob The Builder.
Panel Questions
A Death In The Fanny; Scotland Yard Confidence; A New Way To Say Goodbye
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Pickled Shoes; Sacred and Sneaky; Standing On Ceremony
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict how the White Sox will celebrate becoming the worst team ever.
Copyright 2024 NPR