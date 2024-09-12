Former aides to former House speaker Chatfield sent to trial on fraud charges

Two former top state House Republican staffers will go to trial on allegations they embezzled from political funds for their personal use.

Together and separately, Robert and Anne Minard face more than a dozen felony charges, several with maximum sentences of 20 years in prison. They pleaded not guilty to the charges at a preliminary hearing last month.

East Lansing District Court Judge Molly Hennessey Greenwalt denied a defense motion to exclude evidence seized from the couples’ home under a search warrant. The judge held the warrant sufficiently explained what law enforcement was looking for in seized documents. She then determined the state has enough evidence to send the case to trial in the Ingham County Circuit Court.

The charges allege they embezzled from two political funds and a political action committee that was under their control to cover expenses after they had been separately reimbursed for them.

“The Minards engaged in a vast, complex scheme of fraud, and through this deception, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from non-profits and political action committees,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement released by her office. “My department is pleased to see this case progress and remains committed to pursuing political operatives who violate the law for their own personal gain.”

The Minards were top aides to then-House Speaker Lee Chatfield, the Republican leader during the 2019-2020 session. Chatfield also faces corruption-related charges in a separate case.