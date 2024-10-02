Concert preview: “The Joy of a Rich Harvest: Baroque Chamber Music for Autumn” by Early Music Michigan

Cara Lieurance talks with Luke Conklin, the new music director of Early Music Michigan, about its upcoming fall concert. Conklin explains that Early Music Michigan takes a broad approach to "early music," encompassing a wide historical range from medieval to Baroque and beyond. This performance focuses on Baroque music from the 17th and 18th centuries, with an emphasis on Scottish and French repertoire.

Scottish composer James Oswald's music inspired by seasonal flowers is a highlight, as well as music by Joseph Bodin de Boismortier, a French Baroque composer whose cantatas, like those of Vivaldi, celebrate the season of autumn and its associations with wine and revelry.

The concert will take place at 4 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo on Sunday, Oct 6. Tickets are available with a "pay what you wish" option at the door and at the Early Music Michigan website.

