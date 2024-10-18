Michiganders are waiting to see what happens next to the marijuana industry under the next president

Michigan’s marijuana industry has grown significantly since adult recreational use was legalized by voters in 2018. But the direction it goes in the future may depend on what happens next at the federal level.

Michiganders are talking about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to federal marijuana regulation.

One way of assessing how much marijuana has become mainstream in Michigan is the fact that a dispensary grand opening in Saginaw back in August included not only the local Chamber of Commerce, but also U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

These are pretty high times for Michigan’s cannabis business. Sales topped three billion dollars in 2023.

But there are headwinds.

In September, more than 1,500 people attended a marijuana industry showcase at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Brett Thompson is a cultivator and processer in southwest Michigan. He was at the conference looking to expand his cannabis business to other parts of the state.

He’d like to see the next president lead on loosening federal banking regulations and de-schedule marijuana as an illegal drug on the federal level. Though Thompson is concerned about what that may mean.

“It’s one of those things, “be careful what you ask for,” said Thompson. “We’re trying to pay our taxes, and more than willing to pay our taxes; just give us a break.”

Michigan law enforcement also wants to see presidential leadership on marijuana.

Robert Stevenson is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. He said marijuana, medical and recreational, has been a challenge for Michigan law enforcement.

Stevenson said marijuana being illegal federally and legal on the state level has put police officers in something of a legal limbo.

“What we need is some clear direction out of Washington. If it’s going to be legalized, let’s legalize it. If it’s going to stay illegal, then let’s enforce it,” said Stevenson. “But having laws on the books that aren’t enforced or that are ignored, generally is not good for public safety. Doesn’t matter whether it's marijuana law, or any type of law, if you have a law it should be enforced.”

Banking and scheduling are not the marijuana industry’s only challenges at the federal level.

Dave Morrow is the CEO of Lume, Michigan’s largest cannabis company. He wants to see presidential leadership on dealing with a loophole that allows hemp producers to sell THC products in states where marijuana products are illegal.

“People of like our general age don’t really understand the Delta-8 Delta-9 business, simply because we’re adults and can afford to go into a store to buy regulated product. When you go to Florida, people walking into these vape shops buying this stuff aren't people like you, they’re 16-year-old kids," he said.

Gordon MacDougall is also concerned about teenagers getting access to THC products. The Ludington man’s 16-year-old son Henry died in a car crash, after consuming an intoxicating level of marijuana.

MacDougall wants the next president to reassert federal controls on marijuana over state regulation.

“It’s like you have 50 children running around and some making poor decisions,” said MacDougall. “I believe the federal government should play parent in this and be the responsible adult.”

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump favor rescheduling marijuana to reduce federal penalties.

Click on this link to learn more about how all the presidential candidates on the Michigan ballot stand on this and other issues.

