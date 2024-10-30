Michigan Senate passes corrections officer retirement plan

Corrections officers in Michigan could gain access to the state police retirement plan under bills passed Wednesday in the state Senate.

Supporters of the legislation say the hybrid pension system would help address staffing shortages by encouraging corrections workers to stay in their jobs longer.

Package co-sponsor state Senator John Cherry (D-Flint) said corrections officers have been leaving the Department of Corrections to work elsewhere where retirement benefits are better.

“The expectation is we will retain those people who are going to those other places for the benefits and then, if we retain them, then we will reduce our vacant positions and people have to work less overtime, which means people can spend more time with their families, they have a less stressful job, and it improves their quality of life,” Cherry told reporters.

But state Senator Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) said lawmakers should prioritize other incentives like wellness programs, and waiving some college credit requirements.

“To think an employee is going to gut out 20 years at a job that mandates overtime and does not pay well relative to other jobs with significantly less risk, for a pension, is an oversimplification,” Albert said during floor debate Wednesday.

Corrections officers are currently covered by a 401(k)-type plan that most state employees belong to.

The legislation would give current officers the option of switching over to the State Police Retirement System or staying where they are. New hires would automatically be funneled into the state police hybrid pension.

Albert said the hybrid pension that state troopers have is currently underfunded.

“To put it bluntly, it is nowhere near healthy enough to be making this material expansion,” Albert said.

But Cherry said adding more people could actually help the system.

“If you have an underfunded pension system and that debt is distributed over more people, the cost allocation per employee drops. It is easier to get that system up to fully funding,” Cherry said.

The bills now head to the Michigan House of Representatives.

