Sunday Puzzle: A puzzle for [B][RO]s

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is for bros. Every answer is a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase in which the first part starts with B- and the second part starts RO-.



Ex. Big knock down/drag-out fight --> BATTLE ROYALE

Place to sleep Attire that you may throw on over pajamas Person who holds up a financial institution Part of a theater furthest from the stage Item that a waiter brings in a basket at the start of a meal What NASA uses to help launch a payload into orbit Path of public transportation around a city Seamstress who is said to have stitched the first American flag Hero of old science fiction serials Capital of Louisiana Chain of ice-cream shops known for its "31 flavors" Part of a game show after regular play is over What fictional crime-fighting duo fits this puzzle's theme?

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Mark Maxwell-Smith. Name a place where experiments are done (two words). Drop the last letter of each word. The remaining letters, reading from left to right, will name someone famously associated with experiments. Who is it?



Challenge answer: Test lab --> (Nikola)Tesla

Winner: Wendy Belkin of Clearwater, Fla.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Using only the letters of PANDERS, and repeating them as often as desired, spell a certain entrée at a seafood restaurant (3-6 3 7).

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.



