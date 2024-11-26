Black lawmakers, policy advocates frustrated with pace of change in Lansing

Some of Michigan’s Black lawmakers and policy advocates are sharing their frustration with Democratic leadership in the state Legislature and governor’s office.

A group gathered for a news conference Monday morning at Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Center to lay its case.

Advocates said the Black community helped deliver Democrats a legislative majority in 2022 but haven’t received much in return.

And after a presidential election in which Republican Donald Trump made significant gains among Black voters in Detroit, advocates said Democrats risk losing the Black community's support more broadly if things don't change.

"We've seen people walking away from the party already. Certainly, those of us who have been in there, have been loyal to a fault almost will not continue to carry their water," said former state representative and current Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

"We will speak out for those who have not stood with us. We will not forget that they did not stand with us. We will not forget that they did not address the systemic barriers and issues that impact our community. We will not forget," she said.

Gay-Dagnogo and other advocates are looking for policies in areas like utility affordability, justice reform, and economic advancement, encouraging legislative leadership to hold votes on bills from the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus .

Attendees also mentioned a desire to repeal the state’s emergency manager law and address issues with the state’s auto no-fault law .

State Senator Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) said it’s time for Black lawmakers to take a stand to ensure their priorities move.

“I think we're at a point where it's do or die. And if that means that, strategically, that there has to be leverage to hold off on votes to support bigger issues that matter to our communities, then that's what we have to do,” Santana told reporters following the press conference.

Santana said she feels some of the blame for the perceived lack of action belongs with legislative leadership and the governor’s office.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said he gets the anger and agreed there’s a need for more action.

“There has been quite a bit of disinvestment over time in the black community. And that's something that is real and something that's significant. I think that's also something that's happened over time. And, in terms of trying to move the needle, we've certainly done quite a bit of it, but we know that there's a lot more that needs to be done,” Tate said in an interview with Michigan Public Radio.

But Tate emphasized he believed that the Democratic trifecta of the House, Senate, and governor’s office control did deliver wins for the Black community. He listed out an expansion of the earned income tax credit, gun safety and violence prevention legislation, and budget spending on housing as examples.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) provided a statement painting an optimistic picture for activists.

“There are a lot of solid policies in this list and the good news is that we’ve already made great strides on a number of these issues and we look forward to getting them to the governor’s desk. One set of bills that I’m particularly excited about is the ‘Momnibus,’ led by Sen. Erika Geiss, which is aimed at improving health outcomes for Black pregnant women and their babies,” Brinks’ statement said.

There are fewer than 10 voting days left in the schedule this year for lawmakers to pass any more bills this legislative session.

Next year, Republicans will regain control of the state House of Representatives.

That’s a problem for Democrats when it comes down to finding enough support to pass legislation, especially in the House where Democrats can’t afford to lose a single member of their outgoing 56-vote majority.

Representative Donovan McKinney (D-Detroit) said the math doesn’t always shake out for bills that the Black community supports to move forward. He noted some Democrats may come from communities who don’t support the legislation on the table, meaning it could take some Republican support to get a policy across the finish line.

“We’ve got Republicans on the other side that are playing games because they know they're going to get the gavel back, at least in the House, and that split government starting in January. So, they don't have the urgency to do anything to at least give us some votes,” McKinney said following the press conference.

The next major election for Black Democrats could be in February, when the Michigan Democratic Party is expected to pick a new leader.

Advocates in Detroit are warning party members against picking someone behind the scenes without an open process.