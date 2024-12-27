Michigan to see two minimum wage hikes in 2025

Michigan workers can expect two increases in the minimum wage next year.

The first raise will be a modest $0.23 hourly increase on January 1st for non-tipped workers. The first bump for people who make tips comes out to an extra $0.08 an hour.

The first set of changes will put Michigan’s minimum hourly wage at $10.56 an hour and $4.01 per hour for tipped workers.

Less than two months later, on February 21, the minimum wage is scheduled to go up again. This time, non-tipped workers would make at least $12.48 an hour. Tipped workers would get $5.99 per hour.

That’s as the state begins a phase out of special lower minimum wage tipped workers currently receive, with the tipped wage ending altogether in 2030.

How that plays out, however, is still in the air.

Restaurant industry groups are calling on state lawmakers to maintain the tip credit.

The state legislature failed to take up the issue this month, punting the question into next year when Republicans assume control of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Incoming House leadership has already named it as a top priority.