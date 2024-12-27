© 2025 WMUK
Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:44 AM EST

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach the acting president, Israel strikes Yemen's capital following attacks by Houthi rebels, and Georgian protests continue in support of EU membership.

