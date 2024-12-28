Author Colette Shade discusses the impact of Y2K

Our online giving option is currently down, due to technical difficulties beyond our control. To make your year-end gift at this time, please call 844-387-1021. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for supporting WMUK!
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.