Shoreline nuclear plant could get ok to reopen in 2025

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:54 PM EST
On the right, a white sign with black letters reads Holtec International - Palisades Power Plant, while a road on the left leads up the hill past trees with no leaves. The entrance to the now shuttered nuclear plant in Covert Township, Michigan.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
The Palisades nuclear plant in Covert Township officially stopped operating in 2022. Now, with the help of a $1.5 billion loan from the federal government, the facility could be the first shuttered nuclear plant in the nation to be brought back online.

2025 could be the pivotal year for a plan to reopen a nuclear plant along Lake Michigan.

The Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven stopped operating in 2022.

Its owner, Holtec International, has been seeking regulatory approval to reopen. The Biden administration pledged $2 billion in loans to help the restart, and the state of Michigan has offered $150 million more.

Holtec says the reopening would provide the state with 800 megawatts of power without producing carbon emissions during generation. It says it would also result in 600 jobs for the area.

Many local governments, including in Covert Township, where the plant is located, and nearby South Haven, have passed resolutions supporting the project.

But not all residents are on board.

John Snow lives in Covert Township. He said at a public meeting in November he has concerns about how spent fuel is stored in the dunes at Palisades.

“Now you’re talking about opening up something that is almost antique, is antique, try to do something experimental, at the cost of what? — the next six, seven, eight, ten generations.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has said it plans to make its final decision on the restart by the end of July.
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
