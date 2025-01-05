How much ice will be on the Great Lakes this year? Forecasters make prediction.
Federal forecasters are expecting another year of below average ice cover on the Great Lakes.
Ice is only just starting to form on some parts of the Great Lakes.
But forecasters at the U.S. National Ice Center have been looking ahead at what may be coming. The seasonal forecast is for ice cover on Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Lake Erie to be slightly below normal. Lake Ontario’s is expected to be near normal.
A warm spell this February caused record low ice cover for that time of year. That put a stop to some annual events that depend on ice.