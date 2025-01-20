'Nothing but problems': Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments, Part 1

This is the first story in a new reporting collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.

Sewage on the floor. Mice in the cupboards. Water coming through the ceiling. Those are some of the problems tenants report at Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo.

"Normal people don't get up and their apartment is their problem," said tenant Ginger Wilburn. "You're not thinking your house where you live is going to be nothing but problems."

In Part 1 of a three-part series on WMUK, Wilburn and other tenants describe those problems, and members of a group now known as the Housing Advocacy Collective explain why they believe the complex poses a threat to children's health and development.

You can read WMUK/NowKalamazoo's full investigation of Fox Ridge on NowKalamazoo's website.

