WMUK wins Broadcast Excellence Awards

WMUK-FM has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters with four Broadcast Excellence Awards for journalism produced in 2024.

WMUK Report for America Corps Member Michael Symonds’ story Meet the urban Republicans of Southwest Michigan won Best Hard News & Current Events Story in Public Radio Group 1. The story was part of a series, paired with Meet the rural Democrats of Southwest Michigan. The series took merit in the category of Mini-Documentary or Series.

WMUK’s special Nowhere to Go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor won Best News Special or Public Affairs Program. It was reported by Leona Larson and edited by News Director Sehvilla Mann. WMUK reporter Jessi Phillips and Director of Content Gordon Evans also helped produce the one-hour special. It aired in January, 2024 and followed a three-part series that aired in 2023 with updates and additional information.

Leona Larson’s story Kalamazoo Metro is still looking for more bus drivers took Merit in the Spot News category.

Find more details on the Michigan Association of Broadcast Excellence Awards.