Broncos claim first national hockey title

Western Michigan University has won its first hockey national championship. The Broncos beat Boston University 6-2 in the championship game of the NCAA hockey tournament Saturday night in St. Louis.

Owen Michaels scored two goals for Western, including one into an empty net with just over two minutes to play. Wyatt Schingoethe, Cole Crusberg-Roseen, Ty Hendricks and Iiro Hakkarainen also scored for the Broncos. WMU Goaltender Hamptom Slukynsky saved 24 of the Terriers' 26 shots on goal.

The Broncos jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 1:38 into the game when Schingoethe scored the game's first goal, and never trailed. Western led 3-2 after two periods, Michaels extended the lead to two goals 7:16 into the third period, before Hakkarainen scored an insurance goal and Michaels added the empty net goal for the Broncos' final margin.

Update: A rally to celebrate the Broncos' championship is scheduled for Monday at University Arena. Doors will open at 5pm and the rally begins at 6pm

