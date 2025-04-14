Whitmer says she was surprised to be on camera in Oval Office visit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was caught by surprise last week to walk into the Oval Office for a meeting with President Donald Trump to find she was in a televised press conference. The New York Times published a striking photo of Whitmer trying to hide her face behind a blue folder.

She told the Detroit Economic Club that people ask “what was going through your mind at that moment and it was ‘I don’t want my picture taken.’ That’s all it was. I kind of wish I hadn’t put a folder in front of my face, but whatever.”

Whitmer told the group in a luncheon address that she does not regret the visit because she was there to make an in-person ask for federal disaster assistance for Michigan following ice storms that left much of northern Michigan without power. She and the President also spoke about Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County and managing the invasive carp.

But Whitmer said she was also able to express her concern about tariff fights with Canada, which is Michigan’s largest trading partner.

“I do think that all of that is taking a toll on the relationship,” she said. “It’s one that I recognize is incredibly important to us as people and as Michiganders and to our economy. I’m going to do everything I can to keep it strong, but there’s no question it’s having a negative impact.”

Whitmer said she has been in touch with Ottawa Premier Doug Ford on the situation.

Whitmer also told the group she remains “in productive conversations” on getting a road funding deal with state legislative Republicans. She told the group her negotiation lines are setting money aside for economic development and not cutting funding for public safety.

That drew a rebuke from a key Republican lawmaker, who said cuts to public safety and housing are not part of the proposal the House GOP put on the table.

“We understand the importance and necessity of a bipartisan effort to get anything passed through our divided Legislature and ultimately signed into law without a veto from our Democrat governor,” said Representative Pat Outman (R-Six Lakes), who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “We believe there is a compromise out there, and we are eager to find it before one more tire falls victim to a Michigan pothole.”

Regardless, a major sticking point in road funding negotiations is Whitmer’s desire to maintain a business attraction fund to help finalize economic development deals.