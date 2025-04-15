© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Michigan, a new push to fight homelessness before it begins

WMUK | By Jordan Hermani, Bridge Michigan
Published April 15, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT
Whitney Wardell and Neighborhood Inc. at47N. Washington Ave. Battle Creek, MI, 49037
Mark Bugnaski
/
Bridge Michigan
Whitney Wardell and Neighborhood Inc. at47N. Washington Ave. Battle Creek, MI, 49037

Advocates say Michigan’s $4 million 'shelter diversion' pilot program is keeping people off the streets by helping pay for rent, utilities, transportation and more. Is it time to take it statewide?

BATTLE CREEK — A missed car payment.

A little help to make rent that month.

Some money for a bus ticket.

It doesn’t take much for a person to find themselves at risk of becoming homeless, says Whitney Wardell, president and CEO of the housing nonprofit Neighborhoods Inc. of Battle Creek.

For some, the difference between a roof over their head or not is something as small as being unable to afford daycare.

But that also means sometimes all it takes is a little help to stay put. And that’s where community groups like Neighborhoods Inc. come in, working to help low-income residents avoid homelessness in times of need.

Read more from Bridge Michigan.

This story is part of Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s dedicated coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. Visit swmichjournalism.com to learn more.
Jordan Hermani, Bridge Michigan
See stories by Jordan Hermani, Bridge Michigan