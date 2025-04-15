In Michigan, a new push to fight homelessness before it begins
Advocates say Michigan’s $4 million 'shelter diversion' pilot program is keeping people off the streets by helping pay for rent, utilities, transportation and more. Is it time to take it statewide?
BATTLE CREEK — A missed car payment.
A little help to make rent that month.
Some money for a bus ticket.
It doesn’t take much for a person to find themselves at risk of becoming homeless, says Whitney Wardell, president and CEO of the housing nonprofit Neighborhoods Inc. of Battle Creek.
For some, the difference between a roof over their head or not is something as small as being unable to afford daycare.
But that also means sometimes all it takes is a little help to stay put. And that’s where community groups like Neighborhoods Inc. come in, working to help low-income residents avoid homelessness in times of need.
