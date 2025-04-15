Kalamazoo embraces preapproved plans, zoning reform to turn vacant lots into homes

KALAMAZOO ― Kalamazoo zoning ordinances kept people from building homes on vacant lots in the city’s historic neighborhoods. So city leaders changed the rules.

Now, anyone interested in building on those lots can gain easy access to a fistful of permits and the professionally created plans of a house guaranteed to sail through the building process.

What’s more, the city figured out how to use its lots to not only increase housing, but increase it exponentially via multifamily residences designed to fit the character and needs of the city’s neighborhoods.

This story is part of Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of quality-of-life issues and equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism.