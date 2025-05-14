Survey: Many Michigan retailers feeling the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs

A new survey finds more than half of Michigan businesses say the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are affecting their businesses.

The Michigan Retailers Association says its survey shows six in ten businesses in the state import goods from other countries, including China, Canada, and Mexico.

The survey found more than 50% of Michigan retailers have either changed or delayed orders from suppliers in other countries as a result of the tariffs or the threat of tariffs. Just under 16% have canceled orders because of the Trump tariffs.

Two-thirds of retailers who responded reported having to raise prices, with nearly 17% reporting “significant increases.”

“The inconsistency in which these tariffs are threatened and applied has created a very difficult environment for business owners,” said Bill Hallan, CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association. “The week-to-week and day-to-day changes are hard for local retailers to keep up with.”

However, the survey also found some specialty stores have been less impacted by tariffs, because they get their inventory locally.

Nearly a quarter of Michigan retailers surveyed say tariffs will have no impact on their business in the next three to six months. Nearly 6% feel that the tariffs will positively impact their business in the same timeframe.