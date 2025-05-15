© 2025 WMUK
NPR Live Coverage of Supreme Court Arguments in Challenge to Birthright Citizenship

Published May 15, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT
The Supreme Court of the United States, pictured Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR)

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on May 15 in a case challenging President Trump order limiting who is entitled to birthright citizenship. Hear the arguments live.

On Thursday, May 15, the U. S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on birthright citizenship.

The Trump administration is challenging the constitutional provision that guarantees automatic citizenship to all babies born in the United States. Oral arguments are scheduled to start at 10:00 am Eastern Time.