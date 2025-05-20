WMUK wins two regional Murrow Awards

WMUK is proud to share that we have been honored with two regional Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The awards are for reporting produced in 2024. WMUK competes in the Small Market Radio Division in Region 7, which includes Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

WMUK’s Nowhere to Go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor won a regional award for best News Documentary.

WMUK also won best News Series for Small Market Radio in Region 7 for Meet the rural Democrats of Southwest Michigan and Meet the urban Republicans of Southwest Michigan.

Both the documentary and the series are now under consideration for a national Murrow Award.

