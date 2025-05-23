Building Small Business Can-Do Kalamazoo provides support for budding entrepreneurs
This story is part of Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. Visit swmichjournalism.com to learn more.
When the Can-Do Kitchen was created in 2007, it started with “a little kitchen trailer” at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds and a strong “can do” spirit. That spirit is still there, as Lucy Dilley’s brainchild for supporting food ventures and entrepreneurship is now a regional small business hub. Rebranded in 2022 as Can-Do Kalamazoo, the nonprofit organization supports entrepreneurs of all stripes.
“When a feasibility study by the City of Kalamazoo showed a demand for a small business incubator, we decided we could lead that effort,” says Dilley, executive director of Can-Do Kalamazoo. “Since then, we’ve helped clothing businesses, landscapers, photographers, handymen and many others.”
The nonprofit, located at 519 S. Park St., offers a range of free information sessions and workshops, along with a three-year kitchen incubator program serving those working toward developing packaged food, catering, food truck, and cafe businesses. The organization’s cornerstone program is Can-Do Camp, a twice-yearly, 12-week collaborative experience for budding businesses and those that are working to grow.
