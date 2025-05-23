© 2025 WMUK
The Parks that kids like the best and least

WMUK | By Andrew Minegar/NowKalamazoo
Published May 23, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
Dr. Tierra Jolly points to the equipment her children enjoy most as Sasha Hollins (camera) and Aliah Ward take note.
Catalina Gonzalez
/
NowKalamazoo
This collaboration between NowKalamazoo and Community Voices is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. 

Public parks are quite literally for everyone – but let’s face it: it’s the kids’ opinion that really matters.

The quality of parks has a major impact on young people’s health, according to a 2020 study by researchers from Duke University and the University of California at San Francisco, which concluded that children who had access to parks were less likely to suffer from obesity, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

With so many parks options in Kalamazoo, NowKalamazoo partnered with Merze Tate Explorers, a Kalamazoo girls’ travel writers group for 3rd through 12th graders, to find out which city of Kalamazoo parks the kids like best, and why.

