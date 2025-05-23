The Parks that kids like the best and least

Public parks are quite literally for everyone – but let’s face it: it’s the kids’ opinion that really matters.

The quality of parks has a major impact on young people’s health, according to a 2020 study by researchers from Duke University and the University of California at San Francisco, which concluded that children who had access to parks were less likely to suffer from obesity, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

With so many parks options in Kalamazoo, NowKalamazoo partnered with Merze Tate Explorers , a Kalamazoo girls’ travel writers group for 3rd through 12th graders, to find out which city of Kalamazoo parks the kids like best, and why.