A wrap up of politics from the Memorial Day weekend

By Domenico Montanaro,
Michel Martin
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:23 AM EDT

President Trump delivered a speech on Memorial Day to commemorate the deaths of military service members. On social media, he veered from that presidential tone.

