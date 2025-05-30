Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michigan for a brief time — with an advisory for sensitive groups

The state of Michigan's Air Quality Division has issued an advisory for people in sensitive groups to take precautions, like staying indoors with the windows closed as much as possible, and avoiding outdoor exercise.

That's as a cold front briefly pushes a plume of smoke from Canadian wildfires into Michigan overnight.

Particulate matter at the level in this plume can be a problem for people in sensitive groups — including those with heart or lung disease, outdoor workers, children, people who are pregnant, or over age 60.

Particulate matter is tiny particles, often smoke or soot, that can infiltrate deep into the lungs and cause or exacerbate health problems over time.

Even healthy people may want to consider putting off strenuous exercise like running tonight, since the faster and deeper a person breathes, the more particulate matter they draw into their lungs.

"We are expecting the plume to be pushed south early on Saturday, so our air quality advisory actually expires at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning," Stephanie Hengesbach, a meteorology specialist with the state's Air Quality Division said. "So by that time we are expecting the levels in the Unhealthy Sensitive Groups range to be pushed out of our state and levels will be improving."

This is a much shorter and less dangerous event than the Canadian wildfires that affected Michigan and other U.S. states in the summer of 2023. Particulate matter levels at times during those wildfires reached levels that were dangerous for everyone, regardless of health status.

When particulate matter levels were at their highest, people were urged to stay indoors if they could, with air conditioning units set on recirculating mode, to avoid bringing outdoor air inside.

You can download an app created by the U.S. EPA called AirNow that will notify you when when the air quality index reaches a certain level. You can set the app to notify you when the index reaches Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy, or Hazardous.