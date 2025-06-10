Flint pastors say they want to "lower the temperature" in the city after unrest last week

Some of Flint’s religious leaders say they want to help de-escalate growing unrest in the city.

The Vehicle City has been dealing with unrest tied to its proposed city budget. Last week, a scuffle broke out between around 20 law enforcement officers and dozens of protesters, angry about the budget and city police shutting down a street protest the day before.

Flint is also seeing a rise in concerns about crime and an increase in anger at the Trump administration.

Pastor Chris Martin said Flint is hardly alone.

“Cities right now are grappling with protests, they’re grappling with misinformation, they’re grappling with unrest,” Martin told reporters Tuesday. “In so many words, they’re grappling with a sense of what could be viewed as hopelessness or helplessness.”

The pastors said they believe they are in a unique position to help ease tensions in the city.

“There’s a lot of power still behind our pulpits that our parishioners are listening to,” said Pastor Michael Pettigrew. “And some of them, they are still saying that 'If the pastor is saying it, it can be done.'"

The pastor’s efforts may face a test soon.

The Flint city council is scheduled to resume budget talks Wednesday.

And Saturday, the city will host one of many anti-Trump administration rallies happening nationwide.

Meanwhile, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said investigators are still reviewing hours of video of last week’s altercation at the Flint city council meeting.

Police are trying to identify any individuals who may face misdemeanor or felony charges for their role in the fracas.

There were no arrests nor injuries reported the night of the incident.