WMUK wins four awards from Public Media Journalists Association

WMUK
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:50 PM EDT

Awards were announced June 26

WMUK-FM has been honored with four awards from the Public Media Journalists Association for work produced in 2024

Nowhere to Go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor won first place for Documentary in Division A
 
How an athletic center in Lebanon became a haven for displaced children took second place for human interest feature. 

Two stories ahead of the 2024 election - Meet the rural Democrats of Southwest Michigan and Meet the Urban Republicans of Southwest Michigan took second place for series.

WMUK’s Election 2024 coverage won second place in Division A. That included stories about a political canvasser who reportedly went door-to-door in Kalamazoo wearing a gun and concerns about moving a polling station in Augusta.