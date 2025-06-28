KPBS's podcast Port of Entry explores the borderlands between Tijuana and San Diego

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The border region between San Diego and Tijuana is a busy, binational area where people live life on the line. They go back and forth across the border constantly. People are connected across the U.S.-Mexico line in countless way -, economically, musically, culturally, more. The podcast Port Of Entry from NPR member station KPBS tries to bring that fluidity to life. It also looks at how changing policies are affecting life on the border. We have the host of Port Of Entry on the line with us today. Alan Lilienthal grew up in San Diego, and Natalie Gonzalez grew up in Tijuana. Welcome to the program.

NATALIE GONZALEZ, BYLINE: Hi, thank you for having us.

ALAN LILIENTHAL, BYLINE: Hey, great to be here.

DETROW: This is a time where obviously the U.S. border with Mexico is under intense scrutiny, and immigration in general is something that's being talked about and debated, often by people thousands of miles away from you, supporters and opponents of the idea. Knowing what you do about living on the border, reporting out this podcast like you have, I'm curious what you think the biggest misconceptions are of the reality that you see every day.

GONZALEZ: A lot of what gets said about the border, whether in Congress or on cable news, I believe, is completely disconnected from what life is actually like here, right? One of the biggest misconceptions is that the border is a place of chaos or danger when, in reality, it is a space of constant movement and connection and resilience. People here, we live full and complex lives, and we cross the border for school, for work, for family. And I don't think I'm trying to be completely positive here, but of course, there are challenges. but this narrative of crisis all the time often ignores the humanity and the everyday of the border that me and my family and my friends and Alan have been living for decades.

LILIENTHAL: Painting it as solely a place of conflict really misses the picture. Not to say that conflict doesn't occur here. I think anytime there's very diverse elements coming together, there's chemical reactions that are going to happen. So of course that exists, but it's so much more than that. That's just one piece of the puzzle. There's so much vibrancy and interconnection here and cultural exchange that doesn't often get highlighted. So I think our hope and our aim with these stories we tell is to show the entire picture not just in black and white, but with all the color that exists here.

DETROW: Let's talk specifically a little bit more about Tijuana. You did an entire episode about it. It's called A Case For The Tijuana Dream. Tell us how people are thinking about living there a lot differently than maybe at least perceptions of decades before were.

GONZALEZ: We met this couple from Costa Rica and El Salvador, Javier and Ruby. Javier is from Costa Rica. Ruby is from El Salvador. Their daughter lived in Tijuana, and so they migrated from Costa Rica specifically to Tijuana to open up a business of food. So they were not trying to cross the border to go up north to the States to make a living. They knew and they were sure that they were going to be fine and that they were going to be able to settle down in Tijuana because of the richness of this border region.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

RUBY: (Through interpreter) We're not making a ton of money, but we have work, and we are getting by little by little.

LILIENTHAL: There's a shifting tide in perception. People from all over the world come to Tijuana with a dream of getting into the U.S., but there is a change happening with people realizing that the dream can be lived in Tijuana with a lot less red tape and a lot more affordability because so many people not only live in Tijuana and work in America and bring the dollars back home, but a lot of Americans go to Tijuana. So there's so much opportunity in Tijuana that you don't have to cross the border for, and a lot of people are realizing that and staying in Tijuana.

DETROW: That is Alan Lilienthal and Natalie Gonzalez of the KPBS podcast Port Of Entry. You can listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks so much to both of you for talking to us.

LILIENTHAL: Thank you.

GONZALEZ: Thank you for having us.

