"Big Beautiful Bill" may complicate plans to spend billions fixing Michigan's roads

There may be a bumpy road ahead for state lawmakers crafting a long-term plan to fix Michigan’s crumbling roads.

Republicans and Democrats have proposed different multi-billion-dollar road funding plans this year.

But massive federal funding cuts to state level social programs, like Medicaid, may force some of that funding to go elsewhere.

State Senator Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) is the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations committee. He told reporters Wednesday the recent passage of the so-called Bill Beautiful Bill has “injected uncertainty and chaos” into state budget planning.

“Certainly impacts the dynamics and the considerations as we look at long-term sustainable road funding, as well as funding our K through 12 schools and the rest of the state budget that so many people rely on,” said McCann.

State lawmakers are working on reaching an agreement on a state budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

A west Michigan congresswoman said passage of the Bill Beautiful Bill is going to help Democrats win back control of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) conceded there are things in the massive tax cut and spending bill that many Michiganders would like, including temporary tax breaks for tipped workers, senior citizens and on overtime pay.

But Scholten said deep cuts to Medicaid threaten to pull health care coverage from millions of people and put financially struggling rural hospitals at risk of closing.

“This is going to be the deciding factor in the midterms,” said Scholten.

Scholten noted that Democrats need to pick up just three seats to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The west Michigan Democrat notes that Michigan voters could flip that many districts from Republican to Democratic in 2026.

A National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman dismissed Scholten’s prediction.

Spokesman Zach Bannon accused Democrats of playing politics. He said Republicans are delivering results.

“The One Big, Beautiful Bill cuts taxes for working families, secures the border, and holds Washington accountable…..which is why we will retain and grow our majority next year,” said Bannon in a written statement.