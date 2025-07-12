Marcel Fable Price: Poet, spoken-word artist & director at Kalamazoo Forward Ventures

Marcel Fable Price is a lot of things. The Kalamazoo native returned to his hometown in 2024 from Grand Rapids, where he had undeniably made waves in that city's creative and nonprofit circles.

His resume glitters with accolades from his time there: recipient of a Community Advocate Award, 40 Under 40 honoree, poet laureate of Grand Rapids for three years, Black Bottom Community Builder award winner, Michigan Humanities Impact Partner of the Year, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year, and the Imagination Award from the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology.

But accolades don't capture all that the 36-year-old Price is or has done. He's a published poet and spoken-word artist who has just released his new book, New American Monarch.

Marcel Fable Price was also interviewed for Art Beat. It aired in June.

This story is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism.